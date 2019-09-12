2 candidates for Mississippi lt. governor set for debate

The two candidates for Mississippi lieutenant governor are taking part in a televised debate.

Democrat Jay Hughes of Oxford and Republican Delbert Hosemann of Jackson are competing in the Nov. 5 general election.

The 30-minute debate begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on WJTV-TV in Jackson.

The current lieutenant governor, Tate Reeves, has served two terms and is now the Republican nominee for governor. He faces Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two other candidates.

Hosemann has served three terms as secretary of state, and Hughes is a first-term state representative. They are both attorneys.

The lieutenant governor presides over the Mississippi Senate and has a big role in writing the state budget.