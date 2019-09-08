Closed Mississippi solar plant sued for contract defaults

A closed Mississippi solar panel plant faces lawsuits after it said it was shutting down to retool its manufacturing line.

The Mississippi Business Journal reports at least three solar panel installers have sued Seraphim Solar Manufacturing USA for failing to fulfill contracts or reimburse prepayments.

Seraphim promised to invest $50 million and hire as many as 250 employees when it announced its plans for a Jackson plant in 2015. The company said it had 30 workers in February 2017, operating out of a factory north of downtown Jackson.

The company said in October 2018 that it planned to triple production after the shutdown, but the three installers say Seraphim failed to meet deliver promises, even after installers prepaid.

The company's phone number is out of service.