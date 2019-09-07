Missouri GOP Gov. Parson expected to make strong 2020 bid

Missouri's Republican governor, Mike Parson, is expected to announce that he's running for a full term in office.

Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. He has long been expected to run to keep his seat.

The 63-year-old grandfather of six was elected lieutenant governor in 2016 and then took over as the state's top executive in 2018 after former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in the face of potential impeachment.

Parson's understated and collegial approach to governing stands in stark contrast to Greitens' unapologetic and brazen style, and political observers say that low-key approach could serve Parson well with voters.

Parson faces a challenge from Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is the only Democrat and woman currently holding statewide office in Missouri.