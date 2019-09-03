Kentucky college’s Cat Walk to host young hospital patients

The University of Kentucky's Cat Walk before football games will have a special guest each week this fall.

The athletics department says offensive tackle and engineering student Luke Fortner and a team of engineers from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky worked for months to design and make a push cart vehicle. The vehicle will give a Kentucky Children's Hospital patient the chance to accompany the Wildcats on the Cat Walk and attend a game at Kroger Field.

The department says the hospital will choose a new patient to participate each week.

The Cat Walk takes place two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff.