Bridge built with tech previously unused in West Virginia

The West Virginia Division of Highways says a new bridge is being built incorporating a technology that hasn't been used before in the state.

The Fourteen Mile Bridge along Lincoln County Road 37 near Ranger is a press-brake-formed steel tub girder bridge. Designers from West Virginia University and Marshall University have been involved in the project.

The state says a concrete deck is precast on the girder, and the singular unit can be carried by truck to the project site.

The Division of Highways said in a news release the bridge can be installed in less time, lasts longer and requires minimal maintenance.

Orders Construction Co. of St. Albans was awarded the $2.2 million contract. Work is expected to be finished Nov. 15.