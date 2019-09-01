Iranian oil tanker pursued by US off the coast of Syria

A supertanker hosting an Iranian flag is seen on the water in the British territory of Gibraltar, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Authorities in Gibraltar on Sunday rejected the United States' latest request not to release a seized Iranian supertanker, clearing the way for the vessel to set sail after being detained last month for allegedly attempting to breach European Union sanctions on Syria. AP Photo

An Iranian oil tanker pursued by the U.S. is off the coast of Syria.

The ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com shows the Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as the Grace 1, slowed to a near-stop on Sunday some 50 nautical miles (92 kilometers) off Syria.

The ship still does not list a destination for its 2.1 million barrels of oil, worth some $130 million.

The Adrian Darya was held for weeks off Gibraltar after being seized by authorities there on suspicion of violating EU sanctions on oil sales to Syria.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The U.S. has a warrant in federal court to seize the ship and has been warning nations not to accept it.

Meanwhile, Iran's deputy foreign minister and economists are to travel to Paris on Monday to speak with French officials.