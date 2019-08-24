Authorities: 2 killed, others hurt in Nevada mine bus crash

Authorities in rural northeastern Nevada say a mine bus collided head-on with a tractor-trailer rig Saturday, killing two people and injuring others.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports the collision occurred north of Carlin on State Route 766, which leads to several mines operated by Nevada Gold Mines.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jim Stewart said two deaths were confirmed and more than 12 people were injured, some seriously.

Stewart said he didn't know whether those killed were on the bus or the truck.

Buses transport miners to the region's gold mines in shifts.

Nevada Gold Mines ' website says it operates eight mines along with processing facilities and is a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Goldcorp Corp.

Carlin is 213 miles (341 kilometers) east of Reno.