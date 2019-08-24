Monroe County stalls permits, delays long-proposed wind farm

A southern Illinois county has repealed an ordinance that would enable the construction of wind farms, stalling a proposal to build 50 turbines along the Mississippi River.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the Monroe County Board of Commissioners voted to suspend the Wind Energy Conversion Ordinance after residents voiced safety concerns about the long-planned Southern Illinois Wind project.

Board Chairman Robert Elmore says the board won't accept applications for special use permits for about 18 months while commissioners revise the ordinance.

Developer Joe Koppeis has been planning the $220 million wind farm on the bluffs between Valmeyer and Fults for more than a decade but has never applied for a special use permit. A representative of Koppeis' company said he wasn't available for comment.