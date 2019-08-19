Former Los Angeles Times columnist awarded nearly $15.5M

A jury has awarded nearly $15.5 million to a former Los Angeles Times sports columnist who said he was forced out of his job because of age and health discrimination.

Lawyers for T.J. Simers say a Los Angeles jury made the award Monday. It's more than twice the award Simers first received in 2015. The Times appealed and a judge later reduced the award, leading Simers to appeal and a retrial on damages.

A Times statement calls the award unreasonable and says the paper is evaluating its legal options.

Simers was a Times columnist for a decade before leaving. His lawsuit claimed he was forced out of the $234,000-a-year job because of his age — he was in his 60s — and a health issue later diagnosed as complex migraine syndrome.