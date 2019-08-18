Power plant tax change could hit Vicksburg, Warren budgets

Local officials in Warren County say the Mississippi Department of Revenue could decrease the tax assessment on a power plant there.

The change would affect budgets for the county, the city of Vicksburg and the Vicksburg Warren School District.

The Vicksburg Post reports that Entergy's Baxter Wilson power plant in Warren County is no longer operating at full capacity. Because of that, the tax assessment could decrease and local governments would collect less money.

Warren County Tax Assessor Ben Luckett says state revenue officials assess the value of all public utilities. Warren County administrator John Smith says if the power plant is assessed at a lower rate, local governments could lose about $33 million.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. believes the change would hit the school district hardest.