Doctor wins retaliation claim against clinic

A federal jury has awarded $1.2 million to a Bismarck doctor who said his employer retaliated against him for speaking out against alleged racial discrimination.

Dr. Robert Roswick filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Mid Dakota Clinic in 2017 claiming he was unjustly disciplined by the clinic's board of directors for publicly opposing the firing of an Indian-American physician.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that after a five-day trial last week, a jury ruled in Roswick's favor, finding that the clinic retaliated against him for his opposition to the reported racial discrimination. He was awarded lost wages and benefits.

The clinic said Roswick was fired for various reasons, including that he didn't meet with its attorney regarding his allegations of racial discrimination against the Indian-American doctor.