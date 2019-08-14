High-end bling: Tiffany’s launching men’s jewelry collection

Tiffany & Co. is launching its first comprehensive jewelry collection for men in October as the upscale chain taps into a trend popularized by the likes of Jay-Z and John Mayer.

The move, announced Thursday, is part of the Tiffany's strategy to attract millennials and pump up sales, which have been dampened by a decline in spending by international tourists.

Historically, Tiffany's has offered classic men's accessories like money clips, cuff links, rings and conservative jewelry. The New York-based luxury jeweler will still to carry those items, but now is adding more modern takes on men's high-end jewelry.