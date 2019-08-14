ICE raids raise question: What about the employers?

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, a man is taken into custody at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss. Unauthorized workers are jailed or deported, while the managers and business owners who profit from their labor often aren't. Under President Donald Trump, the numbers of owners and managers facing criminal charges for employing unauthorized workers have stayed almost the same. AP Photo

Recent immigration raids at Mississippi chicken-processing plants revived a longstanding complaint about government policy: Unauthorized workers are jailed or deported, while the managers and business owners who profit from their labor often go unprosecuted.

Under President Donald Trump, the number of owners and managers facing criminal charges for employing unauthorized workers has stayed almost the same as almost every other enforcement measure has surged.

Last week's raids were the largest worksite operation conducted under the Trump administration. The raids led to 680 arrests of people in the U.S. illegally. Criminal charges are expected to follow for some. But no plant owners or top managers were immediately charged. That's been the pattern of other recent raids.

Investigating managers takes longer and is far more difficult than arresting workers.