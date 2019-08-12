Arizona copper mine ruling expected to have national impact

Experts say a federal court ruling against a planned Arizona mining project is expected to have national repercussions if upheld by higher courts.

The Arizona Daily Star reported the mining industry has decried the ruling against the proposed $1.9 billion Rosemont Mine.

The U.S. Forest Service's approval of plans for the new copper mine in southeastern Arizona was overruled July 31 in U.S. District Court.

The mining project was planned to spread across federal, state and private land.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mining company attorneys say the decision usurps the role of government agencies, could bring chaos to federal mining reviews and will add permitting delays.

The Associated Press reported that conservation and tribal groups praised the ruling, saying it recognized the Forest Service's failure to protect public land and resources.