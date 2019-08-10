Grower adds hemp in bid to reap more profit from land

An eastern Nebraska grower has added industrial hemp to its crop list as it searches for ways to reap more profits.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Annette Wiles drove to Colorado recently to buy 288 plants that she's since had planted in a Plattsmouth greenhouse. She and husband Bruce own Midwest Hop Producers. It's one of 10 growers randomly selected for the first year of the state's Hemp Cultivation/Processing Research Program.

The Wileses had been growing corn and soybeans, but Annette Wiles says there's not a lot of money in those crops these days. That's why she and her husband looked into specialty crops such as hops, used in beer.

Hemp is a low-THC version of a cannabis plant. THC is the compound that gives marijuana its high.