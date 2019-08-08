Viacom: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Viacom Inc. (VIAB) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $544 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and non-recurring gains, were $1.20 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The owner of Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures posted revenue of $3.36 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.38 billion.

Viacom shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 15%. The stock has risen 2% in the last 12 months.