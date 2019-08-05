Wyoming man dies after ATV hit by truck in Utah

A Wyoming man has died after his ATV collided with a pickup truck on a Utah highway.

The Utah Highway Patrol says the fatal accident occurred Sunday morning in northern Utah near Strawberry Reservoir.

UHP officials say the ATV was in the eastbound lane just before 11:30 a.m. when the rider went off the roadway and into a construction zone.

The rider then attempted to get back on the road when he was struck by a pickup towing a 20-foot (6.1-meter) camping trailer.

Troopers responded to the scene and pronounced the ATV rider dead. He was not wearing any protective gear.

They identified him as 50-year-old Norman Lange of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The occupants of the pickup were not injured.