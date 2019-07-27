Train hits car at Pennsylvania intersection; no injuries

Authorities say a train hit a car at western Pennsylvania crossing, but no injuries were reported.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that the CSX train struck the rear passenger side of the car in Dawson at about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The driver was uninjured. The train blocked traffic at five intersections in the borough for about 1½ hours. The intersection is marked with train crossing signs but there are no lights or crossing bars.

The Public Utility commission opened an investigation into safety measures after two serious accidents involving CSX trains at an intersection a block away last year.

In October, a driver was seriously injured when her car was hit by a train. Last August, a 9-year-old boy riding a bicycle was hit by a train and seriously injured.