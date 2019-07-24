US back in top 5 innovative economies, China climbs to 14th

The United States has reclaimed its ranking in the top five countries in the world for economic innovation, while China climbed from 17th to 14th position in the new list of nearly 130 nations.

The Global Innovation Index 2019 released Wednesday by the U.N. intellectual property agency says that "innovation is blossoming around the world."

The list keeps Switzerland in the No. 1 spot, a position it has held since 2011. Next are Sweden, the United States, the Netherlands and Britain. The United States had fallen from fourth place in 2017 to sixth in the 2018 rankings.

Israel entered the top 10 for the first time this year at No. 10, while South Korea edged closer to the top 10 at number 11.