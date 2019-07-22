National Business

Grains mixed, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery was off 1.70 cents at $4.9860 a bushel; Sept. corn fell 2.60 cents at $4.2640 a bushel; Sept. oats was unchanged at $2.7240 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 4.60 cents at 8.9560 a bushel.

Beef and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .45 cent at $1.0768 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained .84 cent at $1.4032 a pound; Jul. lean hogs rose .57 cent at .8325 a pound.

