Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was up 0.03 cents at $5.0030 a bushel; Jul corn was unchanged at $4.29 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 2.80 cents at $2.7240 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 11.40 cents at 8.91 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell .90 cent at $1.0723 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .77 cent at $1.3948 a pound; Jul. lean hogs rose 1.93 cents at .8268 a pound.

