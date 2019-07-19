Supreme Court upholds ruling rejecting Northern Pass project

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has affirmed a state committee's decision that rejected a proposal to build a hydropower transmission line that would have carried electricity from Canada to markets in southern New England.

In its Friday ruling, the Supreme Court upheld a decision by the state's Site Evaluation Committee that denied an application for the Northern Pass project over concerns from communities and environmentalists that it would harm the region's tourism industry and hurt property values.

The utility company behind the project, Eversource, argued before the state Supreme Court that the committee never considered all the evidence supporting the project nor the possible ways the company could mitigate opponents' concerns. The court rejected those arguments.

Lawyers representing residents and environmental groups of the project argued Eversource failed to support its case.