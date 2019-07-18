National Business

Grains lower, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery declined 9.40 cents at $5.0000 a bushel; Sept. corn lost 9.20 cents at $4.29 a bushel; Sept. oats was off 6.40 cents at $2.7520 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was fell 6.80 cents at 8.7960 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .31 cent at $1.0813 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .33 cent at $1.4025 a pound; Aug. lean hogs gained .77 cent at .8075 a pound.

