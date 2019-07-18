Grains lower, livestock higher.

Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery declined 9.40 cents at $5.0000 a bushel; Sept. corn lost 9.20 cents at $4.29 a bushel; Sept. oats was off 6.40 cents at $2.7520 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was fell 6.80 cents at 8.7960 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .31 cent at $1.0813 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .33 cent at $1.4025 a pound; Aug. lean hogs gained .77 cent at .8075 a pound.