State moves to shut down coke plant, citing violations

State environmental regulators are moving to shut down a coke plant in northwestern Pennsylvania, citing "years of numerous repetitive environmental violations."

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Monday it has denied Erie Coke Corporation's application to renew its operating permit and filed a complaint in Erie County Court to shut down the plant.

The department said it had received "persistent complaints" from the community for more than a decade, but although Erie Coke had been given many opportunities to address the violations, the "frequency and severity" of the violations had only increased.

Ed Nesselbeck, Erie Coke Environmental Director, didn't immediately return a message seeking comment. He told WICU-TV last week that achieving environmental compliance "though challenging, will be doable" and asked for "cooperation and patience from all the stakeholders."