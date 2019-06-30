Delaware lawmakers pass flurry of bills on final session day

Delaware lawmakers tackled dozens of measures both large and small during the final day of this year's legislative session.

House and Senate members convened Sunday at 4 p.m., prepared to work into the wee hours of the fiscal year that opens Monday. Senate members plowed their way through votes on more than 20 bills and resolutions before pausing for dinner around 6 p.m. House lawmakers were close behind, holding votes on 17 separate bills and resolutions, plus a consent agenda with 13 additional measures.

Democratic Gov. John Carney signed a $4.45 billion operating budget for fiscal 2020 on Tuesday, but House lawmakers did not give final, unanimous approval to an $863 million capital budget for construction and transportation projects until late Sunday night.

"If we get out of here by 3, I'll be happy," Carney said earlier.

Carney said he was pleased that his administration was able to persuade lawmakers to set aside a new cushion of unspent funds, roughly $125 million, in addition to the state's "rainy day" fund, which totals about 250 million and has never been tapped because of strict limitations on how it can be spent.

Carney, who noted that state government expenses are growing at a rate faster than revenues, said the new reserve account will be available when the economy inevitably softens and revenues decline.

"We'll have a reserve fund that will enable us to get over those tough spots as opposed to cutting important programs and raising taxes," he said.

Carney said he considered the reserve fund to be his biggest win of this year's legislative session, which began in January, along with tens of millions of dollars in new funding targeted at school students from disadvantaged backgrounds and students from non-English speaking homes.

On the other hand, Carney expressed disappointment that lawmakers failed to act on several Democratic gun control measures, including bills to ban certain semiautomatic firearms deemed "assault weapons" by gun foes, along with large-capacity magazines. Democrats also proposed requiring any Delawarean wanting to buy a firearm to first obtain permission from the government in the form of a state-issued "purchaser card," which would require being fingerprinted.

Among the bills approved on the final day were various criminal justice reform measures, including decriminalizing marijuana possession by juveniles and underage possession or consumption of alcohol.

"I think those thing make sense," Carney said.