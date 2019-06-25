E-bikes, growing in popularity, befuddle regulators

In this June 8, 2019 photo, Gordon and Janice Goodwin show their electric-assist bicycles outside their home in Bar Harbor, Maine. The bikes are banned on carriage roads and bicycle paths in nearby Acadia National Park. AP Photo

Electric-assist bikes represent the fastest-growing bicycle segment in the United States, but regulators are still grappling with how to treat them.

The National Park Service currently considers them motorized vehicles and bans them from most bicycle paths. But 22 states have adopted definitions that treat electric-assist bikes more or less like regular bicycles.

The so-called e-bikes are growing in popularity with cyclists including baby boomers and others who might not otherwise be able to get out on a bicycle. The NPD Group, a market research company, says the category has shot from being almost nonexistent to raking in $144 million in sales last year. Those sales represented a 72% growth from the previous year.

Sixty-one-year-old e-bike rider Janice Goodwin in Bar Harbor, Maine, said they're becoming more popular and regulators need to "come to reality."