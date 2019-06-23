New Boston area casino expected to draw 50k visitors Sunday

Massachusetts' third casino is opening near Boston.

Encore Boston Harbor opens Sunday after years of anticipation and controversy .

The $2.6 billion casino, hotel and entertainment complex sits on 33-acres of formerly industrial land along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts.

Casino officials are expecting more than 50,000 visitors Sunday and roughly 8 million annually.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The resort is in a notoriously congested area so officials are urging patrons to use transit options provided by the casino, such as free shuttles from nearby subway stations, local and interstate buses and a water taxi from downtown Boston.

The casino features a 671-room hotel tower, a gambling floor with 3,100 slot machines and 231 table games, 15 bars and restaurants, shops, lavish art displays and a harbor walk. It employs more than 5,000 workers.