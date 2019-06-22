Amy’s Kitchen breaks ground on East Coast hub in upstate NY

An organic food company says it will create 680 jobs in the Hudson Valley.

Amy's Kitchen hosted a ceremony Friday in the Orange County town of Goshen to break ground on a $95 million production facility.

The California-based organic and natural food distribution company plans to produce vegan pizza, gluten-free burritos, pasta and other products at its new East Coast hub.

New York state has offered incentives to Amy's Kitchen including up to $5.8 million in tax credits tied to job creation and investment and low-cost power.

The facility is expected to start operations in 2021.