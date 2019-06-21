3 workers dead, 18 injured in Cambodia building collapse

In this photo provided by Cambodia National Police, backhoes work near a site of a collapse in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia Saturday, June 22, 2019. A seven-story building under construction collapsed, killing at least a few workers, authorities said. (Cambodia National Police via AP) AP

A seven-story building under construction collapsed in Cambodia's coastal city of Sihanoukville on Saturday, killing three workers and injuring 18, authorities said.

The city police chief, Thul Phorsda, said a rescue operation was underway to find out if any more workers were trapped in the rubble.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse at 5 a.m.

Yun Min, the governor of Preah Sihanouk province, said by telephone that the building was owned by a Chinese investor and is intended as a condominium — one of many Chinese projects in the beach resort.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said on his official Facebook page that all the workers are Cambodians, who were using the unfinished structure as their sleeping quarters.