Kentucky’s jobless rate stays unchanged in May

Kentucky officials say the state's unemployment rate was unchanged in May.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics says the state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4% last month. The preliminary figure matched April's rate but was down from the 4.4% rate in May 2018.

State officials say Kentucky's leisure and hospitality sector added 1,800 positions from April to May of this year. They say construction employment increased by 800 jobs in May, while employment in the educational and health services sector rose by 200 jobs last month.

They say employment in the state's professional and business services sector fell by 1,100 jobs in May. The financial activities sector reported 600 fewer jobs in May.