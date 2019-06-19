Nepal protesters demand government keep away from trusts

Thousands of people have gathered in Nepal's capital to protest proposed legislation that would allow the government to nationalize centuries-old community and religious trusts responsible for organizing festivals and ceremonies.

The protesters gathered near the prime minister's office in Kathmandu on Wednesday chanting anti-government slogans and blocking the road.

There were no clashes between the protesters and police on hand.

The trusts can date back generations and are run by communities to support specific goals, such as maintaining a temple or arranging an annual religious ceremony. They are normally funded by donations and some have large holdings of property or land.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The prime minister announced Tuesday that the bill would be withdrawn. The protesters want it totally scrapped so it will not be brought back again.