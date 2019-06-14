National Business
Former state law enforcement chief arrested
Former Alabama Law Enforcement Secretary Spencer Collier was arrested on charges of making a false police report.
News outlets report that Collier was arrested in Daphne on allegations that he made a false report regarding fraudulent credit card use.
The arrest comes a day after his wife filed a request for a protective order.
Melissa Collier stated in the filing that her husband had threatened violence, is in an unstable state of mind and is having trouble with anxiety and depression.
A temporary order was issued Friday until a later hearing.
Collier disputed the allegations and suggested it was part of a nasty divorce. He said he filed the police report because his son had used his credit card, but he didn't know his wife had given him permission.
