4 rescued after getting stranded canoeing in Lake Superior

Authorities say they rescued a family of four from Minneapolis that got stranded while canoeing in Lake Superior along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in northern Michigan.

The Alger County sheriff's office says a tour boat operator reported several people were stranded along the Upper Peninsula lakeshore about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Rescue boats were sent.

Two adults were canoeing with two young children along the shore when they were overtaken by winds and waves. They ended up swimming about 150 yards (137 meters) to shore to reach a beach, where they were spotted by passengers and the captain of the tour boat.

They were rescued and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Names weren't immediately released. Sheriff's officials are urging people to use "extreme caution" when venturing out on Lake Superior.