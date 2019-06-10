AAA: Michigan gas prices drop 15 cents to $2.75 per gallon

AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have dropped about 15 cents from a week ago at about $2.75 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 27 cents less than a year ago as higher stock levels of gasoline make up for higher demand.

AAA says the state's highest average was in Marquette at around $2.83. The lowest price was in the Lansing area at roughly $2.69 per gallon.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.77 per gallon, down about 9 cents from a week ago.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

https://gasprices.aaa.com