Hong Kong court: Denying same-sex spousal benefits unlawful

Angus Leung Chun-kwong, a senior immigration officer, right, and Scott Adams, a same-sex couple who married in New Zealand five years ago, pose for photographers outside the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal said Thursday the government cannot deny spousal employment benefits to same-sex couples, in a ruling hailed as a major step forward for same-sex equality in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
HONG KONG
