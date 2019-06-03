Vegas firm with Washington state goals buys 3 Nevada hotels

A Las Vegas-based casino company with plans to expand into Washington state says it has acquired three more northeast Nevada properties.

Privately held Maverick Gaming announced Sunday that it bought the Red Lion Casino, Gold Country Casino and High Desert Inn, all in Elko.

The company also owns the Wendover Nugget and the Red Garter Hotel in the nearby Nevada-Utah state line city of West Wendover.

Majority owner Eric Persson says Maverick now has four casinos and some 1,200 hotel rooms in Nevada and hopes to close two previously announced transactions in Washington state that need gambling commission approval.

The company has said it was acquiring Nevada Gold & Casinos, including casinos in the Seattle area and eastern Washington, and buying Great Canadian Gaming's three Seattle-area casinos.