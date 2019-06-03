The Latest: Mexico warns against a 5% tariff on its goods

Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, center, speaks at a news conference at the Mexican Embassy in Washington, Monday, June 3, 2019, as a Mexican delegation arrives in Washington for talks following trade tariff threats from the Trump Administration. AP Photo

The Latest on scheduled talks between the U.S. and Mexico (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

Mexico says that imposing a 5% tariff on its goods would be very costly for the economies of both Mexico and the United States and warns that it could cause an additional quarter-million Central American nationals to migrate north this year.

A high-level delegation of officials held a press conference to portray the position Mexico will share with U.S. counterparts during meetings they will have in Washington during the week.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard says his team will be delivering to U.S. officials on Monday a document detailing the impact of tariffs for both countries.

President Donald Trump says he will impose a 5% tariff on Mexican goods beginning June 10 as a way to force the Mexican government to keep mostly Central American migrants from crossing into the U.S.

___

12:05 a.m.

Top officials from the U.S. and Mexico will begin talks in a scramble to fend off President Donald Trump's threat of devastating tariffs on the southern ally and meet his demand for fewer migrants at the border.

Trump is in London for a long-planned overseas trip, leaving others to stem a potential trade crisis. It's unclear what more Mexico can do to satisfy the Republican president. Trump's Republican allies warn the tariffs on Mexican imports will hit U.S. consumers and harm the economy.

On Monday, Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez plans talks with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Two days later, delegations led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) and Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard will also meet in Washington.