Mexico secures Monday talk in Washington on US tariff threat

Central American migrants aboard a raft get across he Suchiate river on the Guatemala – Mexico border, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, early Friday, May 31, 2019. Migrants are increasingly coming into the US in large groups. The Border Patrol said it has encountered more than 180 groups of over 100 people since October, compared with 13 in the previous 12-month period and two the year before. AP Photo

Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez plans to meet in Washington on Monday with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in an effort to defuse rising trade tensions.

Marquez says via Twitter Sunday that she scheduled the meeting with Ross while both attended the Saturday inauguration of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, accompanying the message with a picture of her smiling next to Ross.

President Donald Trump has threatened to slap a 5% tariff on all Mexican goods starting June 10 if the country fails to stem the flow of migrants and drugs into the U.S., and gradually raise that tariff to 25% if he remains unsatisfied with the results.

Mexican trade and foreign relations officials have meetings scheduled as well for Wednesday in Washington.