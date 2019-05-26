Qatar says Saudi Arabia invites it to summit amid boycott

The energy-rich Arab nation of Qatar says its ruling emir received a letter from the king of Saudi Arabia.

The letter marks the highest-level, publicly known contact between the two nations since the kingdom and three other nations began boycotting it nearly two years ago.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry late Sunday said the letter from King Salman to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani requested Doha's presence at an emergency summit being held in Mecca later this week over alleged sabotage of ships off the United Arab Emirates and a drone attack by Yemen's rebels on a Saudi oil pipeline amid U.S.-Iran tensions.

Qatar did not say whether it would attend the meeting.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been boycotting Qatar over a political dispute since June 2017.