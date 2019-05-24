House approves wine shipment legislation

The Alabama House of Representatives has passed legislation allowing residents to purchase wine and have it shipped directly to their house.

The bill by Republican Rep. Terri Collins would allow licensed wine manufacturers to obtain a permit to deliver limited quantities of wine directly to Alabamians.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board doesn't currently allow such shipments.

The bill passed 77-11. It now heads to the Senate.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Democratic Rep. Thomas Jackson jokingly shouted during Thursday's debate, "What's wrong with the wine we got now?"

The line was a reference to former Rep. Alvin Holmes who famously asked in a 2008 debate: "What's wrong with the beer we got? I mean the beer we got drank pretty good, don't it?"