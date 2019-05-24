National Business
Foot Locker: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $172 million.
The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.53 per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.
The shoe store posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.
Foot Locker shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 17% in the last 12 months.
