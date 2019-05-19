Graduation speaker pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt

A billionaire technology investor and philanthropist says he will provide grants to wipe out the student debt of the entire graduating class at Morehouse College - an estimated $40 million.

Robert F. Smith, this year's commencement speaker, made the announcement Sunday morning while addressing nearly 400 graduating seniors of the all-male historically black college in Atlanta.

"On behalf of the eight generations of my family that have been in this country, we're gonna put a little fuel in your bus," Smith told the graduates. "This is my class, 2019. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans."

The announcement elicited stunned looks from faculty and students alike, before the graduates broke into the biggest cheers of the morning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Smith, who received an honorary doctorate from Morehouse during the ceremony, had already announced a $1.5 million gift to the school. The pledge to eliminate student debt for the class of 2019 is estimated to be $40 million.

Smith said he expected the recipients to "pay it forward" and said he hoped that "every class has the same opportunity going forward."

Tonga Releford's son, Charles Releford III, is a member of the Class of 2019. She estimated his student loans are about $70,000, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"I feel like it's Mother's Day all over again," she said.

Smith is the Founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm that invests in software, data, and technology-driven companies.