Family donates ice classic clock UA Museum of the North

In this photo taken March 21, 2019, is a donated clock used for timing the Nenana Ice Classic in the contest's early years at the UA Museum of the North in Fairbanks, Alaska. "The reason we're donating the clock is because our family feels it's a part of Alaska history and that it needs to be up here, not with us," Jim Hlavacek said. Fairbanks Daily News-Miner via AP Eric Engman