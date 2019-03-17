Construction accused of defaulting on public projects

A construction firm has been accused of defaulting on at least three uncompleted, taxpayer-funded projects in Ohio.
The Chillicothe Gazette reports Columbus-based Palmetto Construction last month quit multi-million-dollar projects including Ross County's jail renovation and construction of a Hocking Hills State Park visitors center and a firehouse in Franklin County's Truro Township.
Palmetto has been paid more than $1 million for the jail and fire station projects and nearly $3 million on the park project.
Ross county officials are waiting to see what a bond company does about the jail, while the other projects move ahead.
The newspaper reports problems also were encountered on a veterinarian simulation lab project at Ohio State and a Columbus city schools enrollment center renovation.
A phone mailbox at Palmetto's headquarters isn't accepting messages.
