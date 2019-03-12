The Latest: Australia suspends all flights of Boeing model

Mourners attend a memorial service held by an association of Ethiopian airline pilots, at which framed photographs of seven crew members were on display, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, March 11, 2019. Authorities in Ethiopia, China and Indonesia grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft Monday following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jetliner that killed 157 people, and investigators found the flight recorders from the field where the plane went down. Samuel Habtab AP Photo