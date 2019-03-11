Levi Strauss plans to raise up to $587M in IPO

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo Levi's jeans hang on a wall at Levi's innovation lab in San Francisco. Well-known jeans company Levi Strauss says it plans to raise up to $587 million through an initial public offering. The San Francisco-based company said Monday, March 11, 2019, that it’s offering approximately 9.5 million shares, while selling stockholders are offering about 27.2 million shares. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo