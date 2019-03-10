Egypt appoints military officer as transportation minister

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 file photo, people look at a damaged train inside Ramsis train station in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Egypt's president is appointing a military officer to lead the country's transportation ministry, less than two weeks after its minister resigned over a deadly February train crash in Cairo that killed 25 people. The general turned president, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, said on Sunday that Maj. Gen. Kamal el-Waziri, who heads the military's engineering authority, is awaiting approval from parliament as transportation minister. Nariman El-Mofty, File AP Photo