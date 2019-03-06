Critics, supporters to weigh in on 145-mile power line

Maine Gov. Janet Mills holds a 1-pound block of carbon to make her point as she talks about her decision to support a transmission project that would bring Canadian hydropower to Massachusetts residents, on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Mills spoke at the Portland Jetport before heading to the nation's capital to attend the annual National Governors Association winter meeting. She was accompanied by Director Angela Monroe of the governor's energy office and Greg Cunningham from the Conservation Law Foundation. David Sharp AP Photo