Enbridge delays Line 3 pipeline opening in Minnesota by year

FILE - This June 29, 2018 photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis. Enbridge Energy is delaying the startup of its planned Line 3 replacement crude oil pipeline through northern Minnesota by a year. The Canadian-based company now expects the new pipeline to go into service in the second half of 2020. Enbridge officials had hoped to put the pipeline into service in the second half of 2019. But Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has said his administration will keep pursuing an appeal of a regulatory commission’s approval of Enbridge’s plan. Jim Mone, File AP Photo