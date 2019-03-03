Hawaii geothermal plant owner aims to restart this year

The owner of a Hawaii geothermal plant that had to close during last year's eruption of Kilauea volcano plans to bring the plant back online by the end of the year.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports Ormat Technologies CEO Isaac Angel made the statement in company financial results released last week.
Lava destroyed a substation and covered a few geothermal wells at Puna Geothermal Venture during the eruption. It also cut off road access to the power plant. Otherwise, the plant was spared significant damage.
The Puna geothermal plant was taken offline and evacuated soon after the volcano began erupting on May 3.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Before the eruption, the plant provided nearly a quarter of the electricity used on the Big Island.
Comments